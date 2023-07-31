(KTXL) — The American Jazz cruise ship that docked in Sacramento and other Northern California ports as part of a Bay Area and river excursion will not do so in 2024.

American Cruise Lines is not offering the Napa Valley Cruise on its 2024 schedule of U.S. excursions, spokesperson Alexa Paolella told FOX40 News in an email.

•Video Above: Cruise ship docks at Old Sacramento ahead of river cruise

The website for the cruise leads to a 404 error page.

Paolella said the Napa Valley Cruise has not ended. That specific itinerary will not be operated next year, but she expects another river cruise to happen again in the region in the future.

The American Jazz was slated for excursions in August and September of 2024. Attending the cruises didn’t come cheap, as the 2024 excursions started at $6,330 per person and went all the way up to $12,265.

The cruises were first announced in August 2022 and the ship American Jazz was one of the larger ships to dock in Sacramento in recent memory.

The luxury cruises were the first to be offered in the region in eight decades.

The American Jazz has 99 rooms and six common areas for a capacity of 180 guests.

The cruise ship was first spotted docked near the Tower Bridge and the Old Sacramento Waterfront in March. The American Jazz had an eight-day excursion with multiple departure dates during that month.

American Cruise Lines previously told FOX40 that San Francisco was supposed to be used for the cruise’s departure and arrival point, but the change to Sacramento was due to the docking agreement not being approved.

San Francisco did remain part of the cruise’s itinerary, which was supposed to start in Sacramento before making its way to Stockton, San Francisco, Vallejo, and Napa.

The Sacramento River, San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River and the San Joaquin River were all on the cruise’s itinerary.