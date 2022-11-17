SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Office of Spill Prevention and Response have recovered numerous animals from the Tanzanite Park area as cleanup continues in the pond.

On Tuesday, Tanzanite Community Park was closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

According to the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, since Tuesday, 18 birds have been recovered from the pond alive while four birds were recovered dead.

Since Tuesday, one terrestrial mammal has been recovered alive while two were dead when they were recovered. One fish was also dead when it was recovered.

All animals that were recovered alive were visibly oiled, however, only a subset of the dead animals recovered were visibly oiled.