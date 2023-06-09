(KTXL) — A family-friendly event will take place at McClatchy Park on Saturday.

Celebrate Oak Park, held concurrently with the new Oak Park Farmer’s Market, will include free barbecue, games, prizes and electric vehicle rides, according to the city of Sacramento.

This year’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SMUD will have activities related to solar energy while adults can test drive electic vehicles and take cooking classes.

According to city officials, the city will also have STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) displays and activities.

The activities including making a flashlight, UNO that explains mathematical concepts, Del Rio Trail art projects, a music-and-art production station and a paper-rocket launcher.

“Oak Park is the perfect setting to engage students and provide exposure to various STEAM technologies and applications,” said Natasha Greer, program specialist in the city’s IT Department, in a statement. “It is our hope that the next generation of critical thinkers and innovators will be inspired and explore the unlimited possibilities that STEAM-based industries provide.”

The Oak Park Farmer’s Market will take place at McClatchy from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The farmer’s market will take place every Saturday through November.

Celebrate Oak Park is an event organized through the collaboration with the city’s Community Engagement Team and the IT Department and the Oak Park Neighborhood Association, Verizon and SMUD.