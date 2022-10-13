SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After Odesza’s September tour stop at Cal Expo was canceled, they are coming back to Northern California, but are performing outside of Sacramento.

The Seattle-based electronic music duo announced on social media they will now perform at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, about a 45-minute drive north of Sacramento. The duo was initially supposed to take the stage at Cal Expo on Sept. 29, followed by a show in San Francisco on Sept. 30.

The San Francisco concert was also postponed and that show was moved to another venue at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Moutain View, which is approximately a 40-minute drive south of the city. The duo will take the stage there for two consecutive days on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

“Sacramento and SF! Since the postponement of these shows our team made it a priority to figure out a solution. We are so excited to announce that we’ve been able to lock in new dates. We’ll be seeing you November 3rd, 4th, and 5th,” Odesza said from their verified Twitter account on Tuesday.

Odesza’s show at Cal Expo was part of their “The Last Goodbye Tour,” which has the same name as their latest album. The Sacramento show had a last-minute cancellation due to “significant damage” to the stage at Cal Expo and the duo was “unable to access and move” their show production in time to perform, Odesza said in a tweet on Sept. 30.

The duo said tickets for the Cal Expo show will be honored for the tour stop in Wheatland.

“All original tickets remain valid!” Odesza said in a tweet on Tuesday. “We understand and know not everyone will be able to make it back out. If you can’t make the new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase. Check your email for details!”

Tickets are still available for the show at the Toyota Amphitheatre while tickets for the two shows in Mountain View are sold, according to the Odesza’s website.

The Wheatland show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., according to Live Nation.