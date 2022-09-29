SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento stop of Odesza’s The Last Goodbye Tour on Thursday was postponed, Cal Expo and State Fair announced.

In a tweet, Cal Expo explained technical difficulties caused the postponement.

“Due to technical difficulties, Heart Health Park and Ticketmaster regretfully must postpone the ODESZA ‘The Last Goodbye’ tour TONIGHT, September 29,” Cal Expo said.

The new date of the show has not yet been determined. Cal Expo said those affected should reach out to Heart Health Park and Ticketmaster for any questions.