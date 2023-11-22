(FOX40.COM) — The city of Sacramento is removing its payment requirements for select parking meters in the downtown, midtown, and Old Sacramento areas beginning on Friday and lasting until Christmas Eve.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Black Friday, holiday parking zones will be in effect from Front Street to 29th Street in an effort to encourage residents and holiday visitors to shop, dine, and enjoy events in downtown, midtown and Old Sacramento, the city said.

Within the holiday parking zone, certain on-street meters will not require any payment on weekends or after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. This includes green meter payment machines, the city added.

The city of Sacramento also said that free parking applies only to meter payments. Meter screens will reflect when parking is free and when payment will be required.

A holiday parking map provided by the city of Sacramento. The holiday parking zones will be in effect starting on Nov. 24 and lasting until Dec. 24.

“All other parking violations, such as street cleaning, time zones and color zones will still be enforceable as posted,” the city said before reminding residents that all meters in the city are also free on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.