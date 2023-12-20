(FOX40.COM) — Those who walk down Alhambra Boulevard will probably see some new landscaping features along with some artwork.

A revitalization and beautification project was completed for the Alhambra Corridor, which serves as the gateway to midtown. The project was a collaboration with the Midtown Association, the city of Sacramento, and the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.

The project features the installation of 28 planted purple flowers, 24 branded bright purple bike rakes at six locations along the corridor, eight city-owned utility boxes decorated with artwork, and two colorful murals.

On Tuesday, city officials including Mayor Darrell Steinberg put the finishing touches on the project.

“We hope that more people see this historic corridor as a place to shop, a place to visit, and a place to do business,” Steinberg said.

One of the murals, located on a wall on 3001 L Street, is a Sacramento Kings-themed mural inspired by the team’s victory purple beam. The mural was painted by Jeremy Stanger and designed by Ryan Brijs and was unveiled on Sept. 16 as part of 916 Day festivities.

The other mura, located at 1400 Alhambra Boulevard, was created by artist Lena McCarthy in June.

The $87,000 project was part of a multi-year effort that began in 2018, according to the Midtown Association.

The Alhambra corridor is home to nearly 20 restaurants, a historic retail center, a Safeway, and the Cannery, a property that homes multiple businesses. The area is also within walking distance to Sutter Health and other medical offices.