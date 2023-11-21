(FOX40.COM) — As Thanksgiving approaches, Sacramento officials are reminding people some meals will produce substances that shouldn’t be poured down the kitchen sink.

The city’s Department of Utilities said large amounts of fats, oils and grease can be produced while preparing turkeys and hams. As preparations are being done for Thanksgiving dinner, utility officials urge that fats, oils and grease shouldn’t be poured down the drain, as those substances could cause a clogged sink.

“There are a lot of myths and urban legends that disposing of fats, oils or grease down the drain is alright, but the fact is they should never be poured down the sink,” Jessica McCabe with the city’s Department of Utilities said on the city’s blog. “They can cause costly drain clogs in your sink and in city sewer systems.”

To avoid a clogged sink, McCabe says to following these steps:

•Pour fat, oil and grease into a disposable container once it has cooled

•Seal the disposable container

•Throw away the container into a garbage bin

“Hiring a plumber to unclog your drains is the last thing you want to think about during the holidays,” McCabe said.

With large gatherings expected for the holiday, the city also wants to remind people to place cooked and raw food waste, such as turkey leftovers and vegetable peels in an organic waste bin.

The South Placer Municipal Utility District, which serves the cities of Auburn, Colfax, Lincoln and Roseville, said fats, oils and grease gets stuck inside pipes once it cools and solidifies once they’re poured though the sink.

Small amounts of fats, oils and grease can stick to sewer pipes and accumulate over time, leading to the restricting or blocking the flow of sewage.

“A sewer backup can overflow into streets and into homes, creating public health hazards and potentially damaging properties, the environment and local waterways,” SPMUD said on its website.

To save your pipes after cooking, SPUMD said to scrape greasy pans and dishes into the trash before washing and use sink strainers to catch food items and empty them into the trash.

Fats, oils and grease should be poured into a sealable, non-breakable container and dispose of it with one of the county’s pick up options.

For fats, oils and grease pickup, Placer County officials said to do the following:

•All cooking fats, oils or grease should be allowed to cool to room temperature

•Place cooled fats, oils or grease in a clear plastic in a clear plastic container with a screw on lid

•All continers should be clearly marked “food grease” on the outside of the container

•Containers should only contain cooking related fats, oils and grease and no other material such as food scraps, water and garbage