(FOX40.COM) — The holiday tree at the Old Sacramento Waterfront will be lit up for the first time this year on Wednesday. FOX40 is the media sponsor of the holiday tree lighting.

The ceremony is free and will take place on K Street beginning with pre-show holiday performances at 4:30 p.m. FOX40 News anchors Nikki Laurenzo and Eric Harryman will host the lighting ceremony.

FOX40’s newscasts that begin at 4 p.m. will feature ceremony coverage, including the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Slamson, the mascot for the Sacramento Kings, will also be making an appearance.

The tree stands 60 feet tall and weighs 12,000 pounds. It will be decorated with 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and specialty lights.

This year’s tree is a tapered white fir tree cut from the Sierra Nevada in Shasta County. The tree was brought to Old Sacramento by Carlton Christmas Tree.

The first Theatre of Lights show and live performance will follow the tree lighting. The Theatre of Lights is a live production of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” with performers on several rooftops of buildings along K Street.

This year’s Theatre of Lights show will include a surprise element for the first show on Wednesday. The Theatre of Lights will continue on Thursdays through Sundays at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through the end of the year.