(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento History Museum is bringing back its annual Old Sacramento ghost tours for the Halloween season.

“Come join the ‘ghosts’ of early Sacramento as they set the story straight and help you see their deaths differently! Beware of scorned lovers, greedy builders, and colorful Gold Rush characters,” the museum said on its website. “Hear tantalizing tales of how folks live — and died! — in our fair city.”

The guided walking tour begins at the Hastings Annex, 1002 Second Street in Old Sacramento, and will approximately last one hour. Tours are recommended for those who are 8 years old or older.

In a Facebook post by the museum, tickets are officially on sale for the ghost tours taking place on Saturdays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28.

On those days, the tours are scheduled for 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. The tours will happen rain or shine,

Tickets are $35 per person and may be purchased online or by calling the museum at 916-808-7059. The museum said all ticket sales are final and cannot be exchanged for a later or earlier tour date.

No audio or visual recording is not allowed during the entire length of the tour.

For those who are interested in going, the museum on its website recommends attendees arrive 10 to 15 minutes prior to the tour time.