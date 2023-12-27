(FOX40.COM) — For the fourth year in a row, there will be no New Year’s Eve fireworks show at the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

The fireworks at the Old Sacramento Waterfront won’t be taking place again due to “logistical challenges,” according to the city.

“In the past, this event has required extensive staff time and financial resources which are no longer available,” a city spokesperson told FOX40.com. “The City is exploring other types of activations in the district throughout the year.”

Logistical issues caused the New Year’s Eve fireworks show to get canceled last year, as both sides of the Sacramento River had events happening on the same night.

In 2020 and 2021, the fireworks event was canceled due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19.

West Sacramento worked with the City of Sacramento and Visit Sacramento to coordinate the fireworks event in previous years.

Although the fireworks won’t happen, there will still be plenty of events to ring in the new year.

How to safely celebrate New Year’s Eve

As people gather for events and parties to celebrate the New Year, the city of Sacramento is offering the a few tips to ensure everyone has a safe and fun night.

Sacramento’s Office of Nighttime Economy urge residents to practice the following tips on New Year’s Eve:

•Know your limits: Drink responsibly, stay hydrated, never leave drinks unattended or accept drinks from strangers, and designate a sober driver

•Know personal safety precautions: Always beware of surroundings, know where emergency exits are located, don’t leave with a stranger without telling someone you known, take appropriate action if you see harassment, report any suspicious activity to Sacramento Police at 916-808-5471

•Know your venue requirements: Be aware of venue rules and codes and be prepared to have your ID verified or scanned

•Know your transportation plans: Always share your location with someone you know, have a travel plan to safely get home, check license plates before you enter your rideshare vehicle

•Know before you park: Reserve parking ahead of time online, park in well-lit areas, lock your vehicle and keep personal items out of sight

City officials said the Sacramento Police Department will have an increase in patrol units working on New Year’s Eve in the downtown area.

“New Year’s Eve is a big night for Sacramento and knowing these safety tips can help everyone have a more pleasant experience,” Sacramento’s Nighttime Economy Manager Tina Lee-Vogt said in a statement. “Have a ride, know your limits, take safety precautions, know the rules about your venue and most importantly, have fun.”