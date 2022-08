SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said one person died when multiple RVs caught fire on Friday.

According to the fire department, the fire happened on Brighton Avenue, near Ramona Avenue. Before firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, it had spread to the Home Depot.

The Home Depot only had minor damage.

Investigators are at the scene. How the fire started is not known, and there is no information on the person who died.