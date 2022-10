SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway.

The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators remain at the scene.

This is a developing story.