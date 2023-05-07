(KTXL) — A person was detained by police after a shooting left one woman dead in Sacramento early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on 67th Avenue just before 3 a.m.

Police said officers found an adult female victim who had sustained “life-threatening” injuries and who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, one person was detained and the incident appeared to be isolated.