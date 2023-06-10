(KTXL) — A man was fatally shot and another person was injured in South Sacramento on Friday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting occurred at around 11:21 p.m. in the 7800 block of 36th Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found two men with each having at least one gunshot wound.

Officers began performing life-saving measures however one of the men would later be pronounced dead by personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department.

The other person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the events preceding the shooting.