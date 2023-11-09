(FOX40.COM) — A shooting on Wednesday night in Old North Sacramento has left one person dead and another hospitalized, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

After reports of gunshots were made at around 11:20 p.m. near the area of Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue, responding officers found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel on scene took over life-saving-measures from the officers and had the two victims transported to an area hospital.

One of the men would die while receiving care and the other man is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.