(FOX40.COM) — One of two men involved in a shooting on Thursday in South Sacramento died from their injuries on Monday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Wilkinson Street at around 7:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting and located two adult males each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators are still working to uncover the circumstances of the shooting.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once next of kin have been notified.