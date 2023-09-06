(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday that left one dead, according to police.

At 11:40 p.m., officers arrived in the 1000 block of Florin Road for reports of a shooting.

A man was located by officers with at least one gunshot wound and was immediately given medical aid by the responding officers.

Medical treatment was then handed off to the Sacramento Fire Department before the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.