(KTXL) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in South Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency said the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of 49th Avenue, near Franklin Blvd.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the two victims were adults, and the surviving victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
No information about a suspect was provided.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.