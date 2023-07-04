(KTXL) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in South Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of 49th Avenue, near Franklin Blvd.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the two victims were adults, and the surviving victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No information about a suspect was provided.

