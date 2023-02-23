(KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department are investigating an RV fire that was reported early Thursday morning near North Sacramento.

Reports came in at 5:26 a.m. that at least one RV was on fire near the intersection of Beloit Drive and Diesel Drive.

One person was reported to have burn injuries to their hands and was transported to an are hospital.

Fire officials are still working to determine if there was more than just the one injured person inside of the RV.