SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News.

According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road.

Police said officers found a person with a “non-life-threatening gunshot wound” who was then taken to the hospital.

No description of the person was given, nor any other details about the situation.