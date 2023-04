(KTXL) — At least one person was shot and killed on Saturday morning in Downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At around 2 a.m., officers arrived to the 1000 block of L Street for reports of gunshots.

A man was located and was dertermined to have been shot at least once. Responding medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting and are also trying to gain suspect information.