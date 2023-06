A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

(KTXL) — A shooting in North Sacramento on Thursday evening left one person hospitalized, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Shady Leaf Way for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No information was provided on a possible suspect or the motive for the shooting.