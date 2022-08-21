SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Saturday night a person was shot in the pelvic area near 15th Street and Broadway in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

According to the news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene.

The news release said that the person who was shot gave conflicting statements regarding the shooting and what had happened.

There is no further information at this time.