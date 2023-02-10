(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo is giving the public an opportunity to name the newest baby giraffe by holding an online auction.

Money from the auction and associated donation campaigns hosted by the zoo will go toward the new zoo that is slated to be built in Elk Grove.

Anyone interested in participating in the auction can do so at the website, where users will need to register before placing their bid, which starts at $5,000.

According to the website, the highest bidder will get to pick the name, which will then be reviewed by zoo staff.

Any person that donates $10 or more will still receive a chance to meet the baby giraffe and her mother, Shani.

The auction will close on the night of Feb. 28 and all the details and instructions about how to participate can be found on the auction website.