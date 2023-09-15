(FOX40.COM) — Online threats against schools that were shared on social media Friday were not credible and likely originated out of San Antonio, Texas, according to Sacramento Police and Sacramento City Unified School District officials. within the Sacramento City Unified School District are prompting local law enforcement agencies to investigate.

“The Sacramento Police Department is aware of a threatening message that is circulating on social media. Our detectives were made aware of the incident and quickly began their investigation,” officials said in an online statement on Sept. 15. “Detectives have identified the source of the social media message to be from out of San Antonio, Texas, and their agencies are aware that it is being circulated nationwide. We do not believe these threats to be credible and there is no outstanding threat to our community.”

SCUSD officials issued a statement saying, “At this time, it does not appear credible. Authorities say the vaguely worded message has been shared across the country and is not specifically connected to the Sacramento area.”

Officials say that further inquiries should be directed to the San Antonio School District Police Department and the Northeast Independent School District Police.

The district added that the “Office of Safe Schools remains in close contact with the (Sacramento County) Sheriff’s Office and is prepared to take any action that is deemed necessary.”