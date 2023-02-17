(KTXL) — Open enrollment for transitional kindergarten in the Sacramento City Unified School District begins Feb. 21, the district said.

For the 2023-2024 year, the district said it expanded transitional kindergarten to 33 locations.

•Video Above: Gov. Newsom, First Partner, say schools are making progress after pandemic

Children who turn 5 between Sept. 2 through April 2, 2024, are eligible for the school year. They must also live within the school district.

Those who want to apply can do so online at the district’s website. Parents and guardians can also download the TK Application packet and submit it at the enrollment center at 5601 47th Ave. The following documents will be needed to apply:

•Photo identification

•Address verification

•Proof of birth documentation.

A lottery system will be introduced if the number applications exceeds the grade capacity at the requested school. According to the district, it’s not guaranteed to get enrolled at the school of residence.

“Our TK program is a free public education that increases access to a caring learning environment at a time when similar opportunities have been unobtainable and unaffordable to many of the families we serve,” Jorge A. Aguilar, Superintendent, Sacramento City Unified School District, said.

Below are the school locations for transitional kindergarten.

A.M. Winn Public Waldorf (TK-8) – 3351 Explorer Drive, 95827

Alice Birney Public Waldorf (TK-8) – 6251 13th Street, 95831

David Lubin (TK-6) – 3535 M Street, 95816

Earl Warren (TK-6) – 5420 Lowell Street, 95820

Edward Kemble (TK-6) – 7495 29th Street, 95822

Elder Creek (TK-6) – 7934 Lemon Hill Avenue, 95824

Ethel I. Baker (TK-6) – 5717 Laurine Way, 95824

Ethel Phillips (TK-6) – 2930 21st Avenue, 95820

Genevieve Didion (TK-8) – 6490 Harmon Drive, 95831

Golden Empire (TK-6) – 9045 Canberra Drive, 95826

H. W. Harkness (TK-6) – 2147 54th Avenue, 95822

Hollywood Park (TK-6) – 4915 Harte Way, 95822

Hubert Bancroft (TK-6) – 2929 Belmar Street, 95826Isador Cohen (TK-6) – 9025

Salmon Falls Dr., 95826

John Bidwell (TK-6) – 1730 65th Avenue, 95822

John Cabrillo (TK-6) – 1141 Seamas Avenue, 95822

John Sloat (TK-6) – 7525 Candlewood Way, 95822

John Still (TK-8) – 2200 John Still Drive, 95832

Leataata Floyd (TK-6) – 401 McClatchy Way, 95818

Leonardo da Vinci (TK-8) – 4701 Joaquin Way, 95822

Mark Twain (TK-6) – 4914 58th Street, 95820

Martin Luther King Jr. (TK-6) -480 Little River Way, 95831

Oak Ridge (TK-6) – 4501 Martin L. King Blvd., 95820

Pacific (TK-6) – 6201 41st Street, 95824

Parkway (TK-6) – 4720 Forest Pkwy., 95823

Pony Express (TK-6) – 1250 56th Avenue, 95831

Sequoia (TK-6) – 3333 Rosemont Drive, 95826

Susan B. Anthony (TK-6) – 7864 Detroit Blvd., 95832

Sutterville (TK-6) – 4967 Monterey Way, 95822

Tahoe (TK-6) – 3110 60th Street, 95820

Theodore Judah (TK-6) – 3919 McKinley Blvd., 95819

Washington (TK-6) – 520 18th Street, 95811

Woodbine (TK-6) – 2500 52nd Avenue, 95822