(FOX40.COM) — Throughout Wednesday morning, the Sacramento area may have a bit of haze in the sky and a smell of smoke in the air as north winds drive smoke from distant wildfires into the Sacramento Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

When Will the Smoke Leave the Sacramento Valley

The NWS said that after the early morning hours on Wednesday the smoke will diminish for a clear and sunny afternoon.

Mapping from the NWS shows that by noon on Wednesday, much of the smoke will be out of the valley and that by 8 p.m. it will move back in from the west.

Overnight Air Quality Expected to Worsen

By Wednesday night, the returning winds will drive more of the smoke into the valley and it is expected to linger until Thursday morning.

This evening wave of smoke will be more concentrated and heavier than the early morning smoke, according to the NWS mapping. It will still be a relatively low level of smoke.

Throughout the evening, the smoke will remain over the Sacramento area and throughout much of the Sacramento valley before beginning to dissipate at around 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Spare the Air

Where is the Smoke Coming From?

According to FOX40 weather forecaster Dennis Shananhan, this smoke is being pushed down from wildfires along the California-Oregon border.

As of 8 a.m., Spare the Air has the Sacramento region air quality index at 161, which is in the unhealthy category of the air quality index.

When an area is under the unhealthy category some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, according to Air Now.