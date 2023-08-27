Our Street Market is scheduled to return to Sacramento Sept. 9.

(FOX40.COM) — One of the largest night markets in the country is making its way back to Sacramento.

Our Street Night Market is a celebration of street food culture and highlights another side of Sacramento’s “booming food scene,” according to the event webpage.

The event is reported to highlight lesser-known mom-and-pop restaurants and offer them an outlet to be discovered by a larger audience. Our Street Night Market is inspired by the traditional street markets in Asia and happens within six city blocks in the heart of Downtown Sacramento.

“Our Street creates a gathering place for people of all walks of life to enjoy amazing food prepared by chefs from all different backgrounds,” the event page reads.

This event will happen from 5 p.m. to midnight Sept. 9 at 11th-14th Str., Sacramento. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.ourstreetnightmarket.com.