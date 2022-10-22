SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In its second gun buyback event of the year, the Sacramento Police Department said it collected 275 guns on Saturday.

Community members exchanged their unwanted firearms for $50 gift cards per gun, culminating in over $12,000 in gift cards given out during the four-hour event. Police said the process was anonymous, and there were no questions asked.

Officers from the department, staff, and members of community-based organizations were on site to help facilitate the event.

Privately manufactured firearms, also considered “ghost guns” and other illegally configured firearms were among the guns turned in, according to police.

Police said the firearms will be “safely stored” and will be destroyed at a later date.

“We recognize that community safety is a shared responsibility between the police department and the citizens we serve,” Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said in a press release. “I want to thank the community for their commitment and support of our efforts to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands.”

The event didn’t require ID, but all participants were require to stay in their vehicles while their firearms were unloaded and locked in the trunk. Walk-ups or ammunition weren’t allowed.

In the department’s first gun buyback event on May 21, police received 134 firearms and over 100 members of the community exchanged their guns. Gift cards worth $50 were also given out per firearm in that event.

Police said it ran out of gift cards less than an hour after the event’s planned start time.