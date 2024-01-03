(FOX40.COM) — A multi-jurisdictional operation organized and led by the California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division targeting retail theft resulted in the recovery of more than 800 items during the month of December, according to the CHP.

The CHP Valley Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) is a joint agency operation between law enforcement agencies in Sacramento, San Joaquin, Placer and Yolo counties.

During the December operations, the CHP was assisted by the Roseville Police Department, Folsom Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, West Sacramento Police Department, Manteca Police Department, Tracy Police Department and the Stockton Police Department.

California Highway Patrol Valley Division

While conducting what the CHP calls “Blitz Operations,” they made 71 arrests, recovered 818 stolen items with an estimated value of $18,219.10.

The CHP said the task forces goal is to “crack down and put an end to organized retail crime.”