(KTXL) — The Sacramento region is expected to see overnight freezing temperatures in the beginning of the week and rain towards the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that the Sacramento Valley can expect to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures overnight at the beginning of next week.

According to the NWS, Monday and Tuesday are both predicted to have overnight lows of 32 degrees. Wednesday’s overnight low is expected to reach 34 degrees.

While the overnight low is predicted to go up to 42 degrees on Thursday, a chance of showers is also predicted throughout the region, according to the NWS.

On Friday, the NWS predicts the overnight low will be around 40 degrees with no chance of rain. However, the chance of rain returns to the region on Saturday through Sunday.

The NWS predicted that parts of California could see a “wet pattern” in the first week of February. According to the NWS, the precipitation outlook for Jan. 30 through Feb. 5 predicts California will see above-average amounts of rain, particularly in the interior part of the state.