(KTXL)– An overturned semi-truck near Interstate 80 and W El Camino Avenue has caused the highway overpass to be closed in all directions, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The truck is reported to be carrying waste oil and a hazardous material response has been made by the Sacramento Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported and hazmat teams are on scene plugging the leak.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and there is no estimated time of reopening.

This is a developing story.