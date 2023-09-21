(FOX40.COM) — Organizers of the Aftershock Festival announced a lineup change on Thursday.

Pantera won’t perform at this year’s event due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to organizers.

The band will be replaced in the lineup by Stone Temple Pilots, who will perform during the first day of the festival on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Pantera will join the music lineup for the 2024 edition of Aftershock.

Festival organizers announced that Imperial Tide will join the festival lineup and are slated to perform on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The festival will have 95 bands perform throughout the four-day event. Headliners include Guns N’ Roses, Avenged Sevenfold, Tool and Korn.

The event will take place at Discovery Park from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8.

General admission four-day passes are $419.99 while single-day general admission tickets are $144.99 for Thursday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 8, and $154.99 for Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Weekend VIP passes are $719.99 while single-day VIP passes are $259.99 on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 8, and $269.99 for Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.