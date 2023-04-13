(KTXL) — People visiting downtown Sacramento for sports, concerts or just a night out will likely need a place to park.
Here are some of the area’s lots and garages, including the walking distance to the Golden 1 Center.
- Capitol Garage at 10th and L streets — Six-minute walk
- Capitol Towers 1500 7th Street — Seven-minute walk
- City Hall Garage 1000 I Street — Six-minute walk
- Memorial Garage 801 14th Street — 14-minute walk
- Old Sacramento Garage 2nd and I streets — Four-minute walk
- Tower Bridge Garage Front Street and Capitol Mall — Eight-minute walk
- Downtown Plaza West 325 L Street — Three-minute walk
- Sacramento County Parking Garage 725 7th Street — Four-minute walk
- Parking Lot at 510 12th Street — 15-minute walk
Parking can be reserved ahead of time for events at certain garages. To reserve parking, visit reserve.sacpark.org.