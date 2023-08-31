(FOX40.COM) — K Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront will be free of car traffic during September weekends.

As part of a pilot program, the historic street will be closed to vehicles to allow for free entertainment and activities on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout September, according to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Similar to the Al Fresco dining program, the activation will allow for more pedestrians and bicyclists in the area.

The Partnership said the stretch from 2nd to Front streets in will be open for the public to play games such as checkers and corn hole while enjoying live music from local musicians.

“One of the highlights of the past few years is that cities all over the world, including Sacramento, have had opportunities to experiment with recalibrating our public realm to best serve the people who enjoy them,” Scott Ford, the Partnership’s economic development director, said in a statement.

“This pilot program prioritizes the pedestrian and creates a dynamic central plaza in the heart of Old Sacramento Waterfront, enhancing our guest experience while providing an opportunity to enjoy active transportation from DOCO to the Sacramento River.”

Along with providing an open space for the public, a special 30th-anniversary celebration for K Street is planned for the final weekend of September.

Funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) helped lead to the activations of K Street. The funds were designated by the city officials to install removable street bollards, “which provide enhanced pedestrian safety and help create additional space” for recreation for residents and visitors, according to the release.