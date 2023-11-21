(FOX40.COM) — Individuals who are running in this year’s Run to Feed the Hungry event will have the option of participating virtually.

Following a bomb threat towards the annual event, organizers sent an email to registered participants noting they are able to choose to partake in the 5K or 10K at a location of their choosing.

Organizers told FOX40.com that they have will a link on the race website for people to submit their virtual times sometime on Wednesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said it will have an increased presence at the annual event as an abundance of caution.

“SPD and the FBI urge people to always remain vigilant, follow instructions from law enforcement personnel, and report suspicious activity immediately,” the police department wrote in a news release.

This year’s Run to Feed the Hungry is celebrating 30 years of the annual event and is taking place on Thanksgiving Day, like every year.

The event supports the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, a local nonprofit which helps those in need move “toward self-sufficiency and financial independence.”

For those who participate in person, both 5K and 10K races will begin on J Street near the Sacramento State entrance and run through East Sacramento.

The 10K race will start at 8:15 a.m. and 5K race will start at 9 a.m.