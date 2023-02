(KTXL) — A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Saturday has forced a road closure in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The police department shared at 7:42 p.m. that Norwood Avenue, between Main Avenue and Bell Avenue, has been closed in both directions.

The investigation of the collision will be handled by detectives with the Major Collision Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story.