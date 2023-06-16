(KTXL) — Several pedestrian bridges in south Sacramento will be closed along Highway 99 this summer, according to Caltrans.

The closures will begin Monday and will continue throughout the summer. According to Caltrans, the closures will take place at four pedestrian bridges due to maintenance.

Caltrans officials said fencing and lighting will be replaced on each overcrossing. The new fencing will be painted in colors chosen by nearby residents through an online survey that was completed last year, Caltrans said.

Courtesy of Caltrans

Here are the pedestrian bridges that will be closed this summer:

•Overcrossing at 8th Avenue: Closed from June 19 to July 30

•Overcrossing at 27th Avenue to 35th Street: Closed from June 19 to July 30

•Overcrossing at 44th Avenue to 43rd Avenue: Closed from July 24 to Aug. 31

•Overcrossing at Turnbridge Drive to Maynard May: Closed from July 24 to Aug. 31

The closures are subject to change, but have been scheduled to minimize the impact for when kids go back to school, Caltrans said.

Caltrans said a free, on-demand shuttle service will be available each day for people needing transportation during the closures from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The shuttles are provided by Universal Limousine and Transportation and pedestrians can contact the transportation service at 916-361-5466.

The work is part of a Clean California Highway 99 project that includes $13.2 million in upgrades to existing transportation structures.

The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.