(FOX40.COM) — According to the California Highway Patrol, A pedestrian died on Saturday following a fatal vehicle collision.

CHP reported that at around 7:23 p.m. a pedestrian entered the roadway in a non-designated crosswalk on Main Avenue south of Greenback Lane in Sacramento. The pedestrian was struck by a 2005 Toyota headed southbound with two passengers inside.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported. Law enforcement said that alcohol and drugs were not suspected.