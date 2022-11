SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m.

Officers said that the person died on the scene due to his injuries.

Officials also said that they do not think drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.