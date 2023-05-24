(KTXL) — One person was arrested Wednesday morning after police responded to the area of Arden Fair Mall after receiving a report of individuals who may have had a firearm, according to Sacramento Police.

Officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. and received information that three people entered a vehicle and left the area.

A FOX40 News team that arrived at the mall found several patrol vehicles and officers investigating near the mall’s main entrance.

When officers found the vehicle, one of the people inside fled on foot, police said.

Officers were able to detain the person with the help of a police dog and found a firearm in the area.

Police said that the person arrested is facing “related charges” and that officers will remain in the area for a while.