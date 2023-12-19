(FOX40.COM) — A person who was seeking refuge from the cold at an overnight shelter in Sacramento County has died, county officials said on Tuesday.

A statement from the county said that a guest was in distress at the North A Shelter, which is located near N. A and N. 16th streets.

Staff from First Step Communities, which helps run the overnight respite center, called 911 and administered CPR to the person until first responders arrived, but the person died a short time later.

The county said the cause of death has not been determined, and that support services are being offered to staff and guests that are at the shelter.

The warming center has been in operation for several days because of cold overnight temperatures in Northern California, and its use as a place to stay during the night has been extended until the morning of Dec. 19.