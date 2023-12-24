(FOX40.COM) — A person, who police suspect was a victim of a hit-and-run, was found dead on Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of 15th Street and 60th Avenue for a report of a person lying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers say they located an unresponsive man.

Sacramento PD reportedly provided medical aid until the fire department arrived on the scene but despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Based on the evidence on the scene, Sacramento officers suspect the victim was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, however, his death is still under investigation. Law enforcement encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will reportedly release the identity of the victim after next of kin is notified.