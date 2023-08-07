(FOX40.COM) — A person was hit and killed by a train that was traveling on the tracks that run between 19th and 20th streets in Midtown Sacramento Monday afternoon, according to police.

The agency said east-west streets were closed from E St. to R St. because of the stopped freight train.

A representative with Burlington Northern Santa Fe, the railroad company that operates on those tracks, said that the collision happened at approximately 3:42 p.m. and that it did not happen at a crossing.

The street closures impacted traffic throughout Central Sacramento, with drivers who were traveling from east to west and vice versa having to take detours around the stopped train.