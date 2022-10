SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries.

Police said that the person was transported to the hospital, but later died of their injuries. The cause of the injuries is still under investigation.