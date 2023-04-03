(KTXL) — A person that had been reported missing in late March was found dead in North Sacramento and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The police say officers responded to the area of Roseville Road and Tri Stations Road, at the edge of the northeast city limits, on March 24 after receiving a report of a missing person.

Investigators received information in the following days that the person may be deceased, and this was confirmed when the missing person’s body was found on March 31 near Roseville Road and Connie Drive, police said.

Investigators are now treating the death as a homicide, but police did not provide information about a suspect.

The person’s identity will be revealed by the Sacramento County Coroner, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 916-808-5471 or 916-443-4357.