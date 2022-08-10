SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently working to get a person with a sword out of a home, according to police.

Police said they are located in the 100 block of Dragonfly Circle along with SWAT and crisis negotiators.

According to police, there are other people inside the home that are not being allowed to leave.

The Sacramento Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting at the scene.

The tweet stated that the suspect was take to a nearby hospital for treatment and no other officers are involved suspects were injured.

A large police presence will remain in the area, according to police.

The public is being asked by police to avoid the area.

This is a developing story