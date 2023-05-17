(KTXL) — Chart topping Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma is touring the United States for the first time and and has added a Sacramento date this summer.

The singer is stopping at the Golden 1 Center for the “Doble P Tour” on Sunday, July 9 and tickets went on sale on Wednesday.

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.

The singer will also perform in California cities Palm Desert, San Jose, Anaheim and Inglewood during the 31-city tour.

Peso Pluma’s tour begins June 8 in Seattle and will conclude in Anaheim on Oct. 20.

Peso Pluma’s single “Ella Baila Sola,” topped the Billboard Global 200 chart, along with becoming the first Mexican artist to reach the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100 charts, according to a press release.

In April, the singer became the first Mexican artist to hit number one on the Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart, according to the release.