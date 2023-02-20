(KTXL) — Former President Jimmy Carter visited California’s capital city on multiple occasions as a candidate and as president.
Carter, 98, entered home hospice care after a series of short hospital stays, the Carter Center announced in a statement Saturday. At 98 years old, Carter is the longest-lived American president.
Decades ago, Carter visited Sacramento and Northern California multiple times while running for office or as president.
On the campaign trail for president
Carter was campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president during his visits to Sacramento in 1975 and 1976.
During his campaign trail for the 1976 Election, Carter spoke to the California Senate and SMUD workers and visited Southern Pacific employees, according to The Sacramento Bee.
Former Gov. Jerry Brown unsuccessfully ran against Carter for the Democratic presidential nomination twice in 1976 and 1980. In the 1976 United States Election, Carter won the presidency over incumbent Republican Gerald Ford in a 297-240 victory in Electoral votes.
Carters’ return to the Sacramento area
As president, Carter returned to Sacramento in 1978, announcing his support for California Democratic candidates for statewide and congressional offices.
Photos from The Sacramento Bee show the president’s wife, Rosalynn Carter, visiting the Sacramento region multiple times. She visited Sacramento during her husband’s campaign trail in 1976 and visited Davis as the First Lady in 1979.
According to the Bee, the former First Lady’s visit to Davis was to promote the city’s energy-conserving solar homes and bicycle paths.
Rosalynn Carter returned to Sacramento in 1980, when she visited the Sacramento Children’s Home and was interviewed by KGNR News Radio.