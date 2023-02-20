(KTXL) — Former President Jimmy Carter visited California’s capital city on multiple occasions as a candidate and as president.

Carter, 98, entered home hospice care after a series of short hospital stays, the Carter Center announced in a statement Saturday. At 98 years old, Carter is the longest-lived American president.

Decades ago, Carter visited Sacramento and Northern California multiple times while running for office or as president.

On the campaign trail for president

Jimmy Carter, the Democratic presidential nominee, waves to a large group of workers after speaking at the Southern Pacific Railroad yards in Sacramento, Calif., Nov. 1, 1976. This is the last day of his presidential campaign before Tuesday’s election. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Carter was campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president during his visits to Sacramento in 1975 and 1976.

During his campaign trail for the 1976 Election, Carter spoke to the California Senate and SMUD workers and visited Southern Pacific employees, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown unsuccessfully ran against Carter for the Democratic presidential nomination twice in 1976 and 1980. In the 1976 United States Election, Carter won the presidency over incumbent Republican Gerald Ford in a 297-240 victory in Electoral votes.

Jimmy Carter, after addressing a rally on the steps of the California Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., May 20, 1976, was greeted by several unfavorable signs as he campaigned in Gov. Edmund G. Brown’s home state. Both Carter and Brown are seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Walter J. Zeboski)

Carters’ return to the Sacramento area

As president, Carter returned to Sacramento in 1978, announcing his support for California Democratic candidates for statewide and congressional offices.

President Jimmy Carter with California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. during a visit to Sacramento, Calif., on Nov. 3, 1978, to help Democratic candidates. (AP Photo)

President Jimmy Carter and California Democratic candidates Lt. Gov. Mervyn Dymally, left; Attorney General candidate Yvonne Brathwaite Burke and Gov. Edmund G. Brown raise their arms after the president spoke at a rally on their behalf in Sacramento, Nov. 3, 1978. (AP Photo)

Photos from The Sacramento Bee show the president’s wife, Rosalynn Carter, visiting the Sacramento region multiple times. She visited Sacramento during her husband’s campaign trail in 1976 and visited Davis as the First Lady in 1979.

According to the Bee, the former First Lady’s visit to Davis was to promote the city’s energy-conserving solar homes and bicycle paths.

Rosalynn Carter returned to Sacramento in 1980, when she visited the Sacramento Children’s Home and was interviewed by KGNR News Radio.

President Jimmy Carter holds Brian Matsui, 6, as Brian’s father, Congressional candidate Bob Matsui, left, applauds. This action followed the president’s address in Sacramento, Nov. 3, 1978 at a rally on behalf of California Democratic candidates. Others are unidentified. (AP Photo)